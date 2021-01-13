2 hurt in St. Pete shooting

Officers say they are searching for the shooter.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police in St. Petersburg are looking for the shooter who injured a man and a woman early Wednesday morning.

Officers say the two were found outside a home at about 1:45 a.m. on 12th Avenue South near Wildwood Park.

The man and woman shot were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

