2 hurt in St. Pete shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police in St. Petersburg are looking for the shooter who injured a man and a woman early Wednesday morning.
Officers say the two were found outside a home at about 1:45 a.m. on 12th Avenue South near Wildwood Park.
The man and woman shot were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
Officers say they are searching for the shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
