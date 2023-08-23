No longer free? Pinellas County leaders could choose to start charging for free SunRunner bus

"We can see from the time this free bus came into our city and the time the crime rate went up." St. Pete Beach Commissioners say the service should not be free.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Some changes could be coming to the free SunRunner bus service in Pinellas County. This comes after complaints of a rise in crime where the bus stops in St. Pete Beach.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority has a board meeting this morning and plans to discuss this issue. One possibility would be charging a small fee to ride that bus, instead of keeping it free through November which was the original plan.

The issues started coming to light in the last few months when people who live near St. Pete Beach stop started noticing more crime in the area. So, they started complaining to the St. Pete Beach Commission. Commissioners then consulted with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

This topic has been leading to quite a bit of discussion at recent meetings. One resident even said he was initially excited about the service, but things have changed quickly.

William Lawson spoke at the July 25 commission meeting. "Nine months later things are much different than we expected. I've been talking with many residents who have been seeing the same things that I've been seeing where we have folks who are using the SunRunner, who clearly are neither going to the beach nor going to work. We're now seeing the result of that."

Commissioner Chris Marone talked about it at the last commission meeting on Aug. 8. "It is directly related. It's not a correlation, it's a causation. We can see from the time this free bus came into our city and the time the crime rate went up. They are all at the same time."

At that, Mayor Adrian Petrila says he talked to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri about the problem. "I will tell you from a discussion I had with the Sheriff. He is actively petitioning the PSTA to start charging. So he's not looking at just the band-aid. We are looking at the cause of the problem or at least as he perceives it, the cause of the problem."

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will be at the PSTA board meeting this morning to discuss the issue and will not comment before the meeting.