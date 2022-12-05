St. Pete police: Man barricaded inside home surrenders; 4 people arrested for burglary

After officers spotted a car connected to area break-ins, a man ran into a nearby home and barricaded himself.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man surrendered to police in connection to an area burglary investigation after barricading himself inside a home, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers pulled over a car near Emerson Avenue and 25th Street South on Monday afternoon that had been under surveillance for other car burglaries, police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said.

Four men were in the car, she explained, adding that they ran — police caught three of the four, with one of them running into a random house. A woman, who was home alone, ran out and called the police.

Following about an hour-long situation involving SWAT, the man eventually came outside and surrendered, Fernandez said.