Teen killed, 3 others charged following St. Petersburg shootout

An argument online somehow spilled over into a shootout Wednesday afternoon.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An argument among two groups of teenagers and young adults on social media eventually led to a deadly shootout Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Shots were fired around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the area of 6th Avenue and 29th Street South, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a statement.

Police say four teens, each armed with a firearm, confronted a man holding a weapon who was defending the house. The teens reportedly fired at him, and he returned fire.

Lewis Johnson, 17, was shot and died from his injuries, according to St. Pete police. Three additional teens — two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old — face various charges of second-degree felony murder.

The man who returned fire and shot the 17-year-old is not facing charges as of this writing, the department said.