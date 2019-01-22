ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police detectives are talking to witnesses and gathering surveillance video to figure out what led up to a triple shooting Monday evening.

Two people were killed: Roger Lee Ford Jr., 42, and Tywan Jeremiah Armstrong, 39, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The men were sitting in a car in the area of 34th Street South and 18th Avenue South when someone pulled up and fired on them, Chief Anthony Holloway said. Another person in the car was shot in the leg but is expected to survive.

Police earlier said about 100 people were gathered nearby around the time of the shooting. When officers first arrived, it was a "chaotic" scene.

That group appears to have nothing to do with the shooting, said Holloway, adding large gatherings happen there frequently.

Authorities still do not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 727-893-7780.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.