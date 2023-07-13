St. Pete residents will see change in utility rates

The rate increase is expected to take effect on Oct. 1, 2023.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city announced that utility rates in St. Petersburg are expected to rise come October.

As utility rates and charges are reviewed each year, St. Pete City Council is considering adjustments to water, wastewater, reclaimed water, stormwater and sanitation utility rates and charges for the upcoming fiscal year.

Residents could see a $1.32 increase for sanitation, a $2.64 increase for potable water and a $7.04 increase for wastewater. Based on where residents fall in the tier system St. Pete created, rates could increase by $14.29 to $16.41 per month for stormwater.

Stormwater Tier 1 Customers: $14.29 increase

Stormwater Tier 2 Customers: $14.84 increase

Stormwater Tier 3 Customers: $15.51 increase

Stormwater Tier 4 Customers: $16.41 increase

The dollar amounts are not set in stone at this time. The official changes would take effect on Oct. 1, 2023.

Residents who are interested in learning more about the proposed rate change should look out for the following dates.

The city council will have its first reading to formally set the date of the public hearing on Aug. 17. The public hearing for a presentation on the rates and consideration of the proposed utility rates for final adoption is set for 5 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2023, at City Hall and Oct. 1 is when the new rates will take effect, pending approval from City Council.