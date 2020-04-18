ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after a body was found near Vinoy Park.
St. Petersburg police were called just after 2 p.m. Saturday to the park on a report of a decomposed body found in the water, according to a news release.
Investigators do not yet know the person's sex, identity or cause of death.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
