St. Petersburg welcome tower on Howard Frankland Bridge to be taken down, city says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Whether it's a sense of home or you never much cared for it, the St. Petersburg welcoming tower on the Howard Frankland Bridge won't be around much longer, city officials say.

The "Interstate City Welcoming Structure" was built in 2012 ahead of the Republican National Convention, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Bill Edwards reportedly donated $600,000 to help with the construction.

Ben Kirby, spokesperson for the mayor's office, says the 75-foot St. Petersburg welcome tower is coming down this fall because the Florida Department of Transportation needs to expand the bridge.

FDOT is working with the city to decide what they'll do with the tower once it's down. Mayor Kriseman is considering other places for a new sign but nothing has been decided yet.