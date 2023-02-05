3 hurt, 2 in critical condition after overnight shooting in St. Pete

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the Jet Jackson Recreation Center parking lot.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect who shot into "a large gathering of young adults."

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the Jet Jackson Recreation Center parking lot, 1000 28th St. S, police said in a statement.

Police said three people between the ages of 18 and 23 were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Two women, ages 22 and 20, are in critical condition. A man who was also injured is doing okay.