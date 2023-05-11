St. Pete’s largest concrete pour set for Friday at The Residences at 400 Central

More than two million pounds of concrete will be delivered, and the condo's foundation will be reinforced with more than five million pounds of steel.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday evening, 650 concrete trucks will drive into downtown St. Petersburg for the largest-ever concrete pour to lay down the foundation of the Residences 400 Central tower.

The event officially starting the process on The Residences at 400 Central will last approximately 20-24 hours, with it ranking as the "largest-ever continuous pour of concrete for a non-government project in the city’s history."

The concrete pouring is reportedly equivalent to pouring five basketball courts each measuring eight feet in depth.

“This is an exciting step in the construction of this wonderful project,” John Catsimatidis Sr., founder of Red Apple Real Estate and principal of the company that is sponsoring the development of The Residences at 400 Central, said in a statement. “We are grateful for the expert staff at the City of St. Petersburg who helped to coordinate the foundation pour.

"We are moving quickly to build this condominium and deliver homes to all of the current and future purchasers that are buying residences in this wonderful city.”

The Residences at 400 Central is anticipated to be the tallest residential condominium on Florida's Gulf Coast when it's finished in early 2025.

Altogether, there will be 301 luxury condominiums plus Class A office space, ground-level restaurants, shops and cafes.

“We are thrilled to partner with visionary client Red Apple Real Estate on this game-changing project for St. Petersburg and the Florida Gulf Coast. Our teams are passionate planners who enjoy managing sophisticated, complex project events like this pour,” Chris Lewis, project executive for Suffolk – the general contractor for the building, said in a statement. “This pour is an important project milestone that required in-depth logistics planning, close collaboration, tight coordination, and flawless execution—our experienced team is leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and planning processes to deliver a pour that is efficient and seamless.