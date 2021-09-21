Police: Fan stabbed by another fan after Rays game

The person stabbed is expected to be OK.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Despite a win for the Rays on Monday night, two fans got into an argument after the game and one got stabbed, police said.

According to St. Petersburg police, the two got into an argument in the parking lot outside Tropicana Field.

The argument got physical. That's when 19-year-old Alexander Garcia got a knife from his car and stabbed the other person in their side, police said.

Garcia tried to leave, but officers say baseball police traffic units were able to stop him.

He was arrested for aggravated battery.