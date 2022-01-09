St. Pete Deputy Mayor on administrative leave after spokesperson resigns, citing 'hostile work environment'

Stephanie Owens will remain on administrative leave while the city reviews the issue.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg's Deputy Mayor Stephanie Owens was placed on administrative leave after a spokeswoman she supervised resigned, citing a "hostile work environment.".

Owens will remain on leave while the city reviews the issues, Mayor Ken Welch wrote in an email to staff.

"Please be assured that our governing principles set a high standard for civility and professionalism, and they will be upheld," Welch wrote in part.

He continued, "If you experience any situation that you believe may violate our City policies on professional and ethical behavior, please notify your supervisor or the Human Resources department."

Communications Director Janelle Irwin Taylor's resignation was effective at the close of business on Thursday, Sept. 1.

"After our discussion on August 30, 2022, I have determined that the disclosed hostile work environment, lack of communication or guidance and overall culture of bullying, all related to my direct supervisor, were not adequately addressed, and thus warrant my immediate departure from this administration," Taylor said in the letter obtained by 10 Tampa Bay.

She continued, commending her colleagues and wishing them all the best in the future.

Welch's office released a statement in response to Taylor's resignation.