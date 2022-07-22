Stolen van crashes into Pinellas Park house, police say

No one inside the home was injured, but a woman was thrown across the room when the crash happened. Police are still looking for the people who were inside the van.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A home in Pinellas Park is now uninhabitable after a stolen van crashed into it Friday morning, according to Pinellas Park police.

The incident happened around 5:34 a.m. when a white Kia van was driving recklessly without its headlights on down 70th Avenue heading east, the police department said.

An officer pulled the van over, but the agency said when they approached it, the driver accelerated and drove off on 70th Avenue. The vehicle then crashed into a home at the intersection of 70th Avenue and 61st Street.

Police said the van was stolen Thursday night from another home in Pinellas Park and everyone inside it left the crash site. They haven't yet been found.

Three people were the home sleeping at the time of the crash, officers said. No one was injured, police added, but a woman was thrown across the room due to the crash's impact.