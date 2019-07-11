CLEARWATER, Fla. — The search is on for those responsible for stealing from a sailing camp in Clearwater.

Someone stole kayaks and paddleboards from Freedom Sailing Camp.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said someone cut locks and took the equipment from a trailer parked in a storage facility.

According to its Facebook page, the camp provides a safe, enriching, and affordable sailing for people with Asperger's syndrome and high-functioning individuals on the autism spectrum.

A fundraising page has been set up to help recoup the loss.

Two kayaks have since been donated to the camp.

Freedom Sailing Camp of Florida, Inc. Freedom Sailing needs your help someone has stolen all our paddle bo... ards and kayaks off our trailer. Out of storage unit at Southern Comfort storage on 19. If you know anything please call the sheriff department.

