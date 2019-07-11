CLEARWATER, Fla. — The search is on for those responsible for stealing from a sailing camp in Clearwater.
Someone stole kayaks and paddleboards from Freedom Sailing Camp.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said someone cut locks and took the equipment from a trailer parked in a storage facility.
According to its Facebook page, the camp provides a safe, enriching, and affordable sailing for people with Asperger's syndrome and high-functioning individuals on the autism spectrum.
A fundraising page has been set up to help recoup the loss.
Two kayaks have since been donated to the camp.
