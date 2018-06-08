Detectives have arrested more than two dozen people following an undercover sting operation that targeted unlicensed contractors in Pinellas County.

The sting, called 'Operation Flush Out,' ran Saturday through Monday morning.

Undercover investigators placed ads on Craigslist and the Nexdoor app, asking for private contracting work at a business near the intersection of 28th Street and 54th Avenue N. in St. Petersburg.

According to detectives, suspects responded to those ads and offered to do a total of nearly $66,000 worth of work without licenses and proper permits. Suspects offered to do everything from electrical work to painting, drywall, tile installation and framing, according to deputies.

In all, 29 people were arrested and charged with more than 60 criminal counts, including unlicensed specialty contracting and workers compensation fraud.

"It's like shooting fish in a barrel," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

Gualtieri originally wanted to run two simultaneous sting operations, which he believes would have caught twice as many people. He said not one legitimate contractor showed up during the entire operation.

"People are being preyed on," Gualtieri explained. "They're getting ripped off. They're getting the work done in a shoddy way."

The sheriff warned contractors that deputies will continue to arrest those who aren't licensed.

