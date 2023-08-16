Storage unit facility catches on fire in St. Petersburg

Officials say it's a two-alarm fire.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Storage units in St. Petersburg caught on fire on Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

The CubeSmart Self Storage of St. Petersburg located on 22nd Avenue North started burning Wednesday afternoon, the St. Pete Fire Rescue said.

Officials reported it as a two-alarm fire.

Sky10 flew over the scene and smoke appeared to be coming out from the roof of the storage units. There is also a heavy presence of fire trucks.

Due to the fire, drivers are being asked to avoid 22nd Avenue North near 25th Street. Officials say 22nd Avenue North is shutdown due to fire trucks and hoses in the roadway.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.