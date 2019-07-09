ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police in St. Petersburg need your help finding a missing baby and his grandfather.

Police say Sevyn Griffin and Alvin Burden Jr. were last seen early this morning dropping off the 7-month-old's grandmother at the 2400 block of 5th Street South in St. Petersburg.

Investigators say they were in a dark blue 2010 Chevy Traverse that has a crack in its left rear bumper. Its license plate number is BSE F56.

Officers say they have family in Tampa and could have left St. Petersburg.

Police said they were very concerned about their safety and want to find them as soon as they can.

Anyone with information should contact St. Pete police at 728-893-7780.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter