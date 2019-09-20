ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg's Midtown neighborhood has gone without a major grocery store for years.

While the city is working with a developer to attract a new tenant at Tangerine Plaza, there's no clear sign on when a new grocer will move in.

"Most of the time we have to go across in order to get to a grocery store," resident Anne Stoke said. "I think if they put it here inside of this community, it wouldn't only help me, but it would help peoples that is around that is in wheelchairs, people that got children, people that really in needs of different things."

Over the years, the plaza has been home to a Sweetbay and a Walmart, but the space for a major retail market site empty today.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, leaders discussed plans related to Sembler, the retail management and development company that owns the plaza.

A city spokesperson said the goal is to attract a major grocer to anchor the development in the near future.

