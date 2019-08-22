LARGO, Fla. — Deputies rounded up 17 drug suspects after a four-month-long narcotics street-level operation in Largo, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Fifteen more suspects are still wanted.

The operation, which began in April and ended in July, was centered in and around the Ridgecrest area.

On Wednesday, detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division and deputies from the Community Policing Unit arrested:

Eddie Lee Floyd, 62

Charges: Two counts of Sale and Possession of Hydromorphone & Possession of Hydromorphone

Darryl Bell, 48

Charges: Three counts of Sale and Possession of Crack Cocaine

Eric Green, 32

Charges: Two counts of Sale andPossession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of MDMA, Possession of Marijuana and Tampering with Physical Evidence

Naki Harris, 44

Charges: Two counts of Sale and Possession of Crack Cocaine

Leon Jackson Jr., 31

Charges: Two counts of Sale and Possession of Crack Cocaine

Johnny Henry, 63

Charges: Two counts of Sale and Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Crack Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jonathan Pittman, 50

Charges: Two counts of Sale and Possession of Crack Cocaine

Ervin Rayner, 52

Charges: Two counts of Sale and Possession of Crack Cocaine

Donzel Redding, 28

Charges: Two counts of Sale and Possession of Crack Cocaine and two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.

Joseph Hall, 47

Charges: Two counts of Sale and Possession of Crack Cocaine

Leroy McDuffy Jr., 61

Charges: Two counts of Sale and Possession of Crack Cocaine

Shaquille Taylor, 27

Charges: Two counts of Sale and Possession of Acetylfentanyl and Sale and Possession of Cocaine

Patrick Helms, 43

Charges: Two counts of Sale and Possession of Crack Cocaine

Antwan Anderson, 39

Charges: One count of Sale and Possession of Crack Cocaine

Derik Holte, 31

Charges: One count of Sale and Possession of Crack Cocaine

Jerry King, 34

Charges: One count of Sale and Possession of Crack Cocaine

Alfred Morris, 33

Charges: One count of Sale and Possession of Crack Cocaine

