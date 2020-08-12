2 St. Petersburg students arrested after social media video shows gun at school, police say

The teenage boys face felony charges.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police arrested two 14-year-old boys for their alleged involvement in a video that showed a gun on school grounds.

St. Petersburg police were told one of the boys appeared in a live social media video with the gun at Gibbs High School during dismissal Monday, according to a news release.

The student involved did not threaten the school or any other students, police said.

Both of the teens, who are not being identified because of their age, face felony charges, the news release states.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

