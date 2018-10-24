LARGO, Fla. -- A substitute teacher who took a gun to school will not be eligible to work on any Pinellas County campus, the school district said Tuesday.

According to a district spokeswoman, the Pinellas County Schools Police Department escorted the substitute from Anona Elementary School for bringing a gun to campus.

The substitute, who was not named by the district, was escorted away from students by the school’s security officer and law enforcement was called to assist. The school was also placed on a brief lockdown.

According to a note sent home with students by Anona principal Ann Welsh, "The individual who brought the weapon onto campus will not return to our school in any capacity and will no longer be eligible to be a substitute for Pinellas County Schools."

