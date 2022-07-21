Keep those pajamas on and get shopping: St. Pete's Sunrise Sale is back

More than 35 stores and merchants are participating and providing specials and discounts for customers.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're in downtown St. Petersburg on Thursday, it's a great time to score some deals and support local businesses.

We're talking about the annual Sunrise Sale happening right now. It kicked off right at sunrise, or 6:43 a.m., and will be ongoing all day.

More than 35 stores and merchants are participating and providing specials and discounts for customers. This is the 49th year of the downtown St. Petersburg staple, so St. Pete natives may already be familiar with the yellow flags and bright balloons adorning the downtown area.

And if you don't want to change out of your pajamas to participate in the Sunrise Sale, don't worry about it. Put on your comfiest shoes and take that coffee to-go when you head downtown, because the event organizers are encouraging shoppers to wear their pajamas.

Those who keep on their bedtime duds could even get extra discounts or a little gift, event organizers say.

Don't want to make breakfast before heading out? Check out downtown restaurants and dig into some breakfast specials and food throughout the day.