SunRunner will start collecting fares next month

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you travel around Pinellas County using the SunRunner – heads up.

Beginning on Sunday, Oct. 1, the SunRunner will collect fares, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority said in a news release.

The decision comes after the board of directors for PSTA voted to institute full fares at a meeting on Aug. 23.

What does this mean? Well, a one-way ticket will now cost passengers $2.25 and an all-day pass can be purchased for $5.

Fares will be collected on the bus using a cashless system, the news release mentioned. These fare validators will be placed at both doors of the SunRunner so people can continue to board through either door and tap or scan their payment method as they get on the bus.

To pay, passengers can use Apple Pay, Google Wallet, tappable credit or debit cards or Flamingo Fares card or app. There will also be discounts for elderlies, students and other people through the PSTA Customer Service Center.

“We are immensely proud of the success of the SunRunner thus far,” Brad Miller, chief executive officer of PSTA, said in a statement. “We hope residents and visitors continue to see the speed, ease and value of taking the SunRunner as it is a much cheaper option than driving your own vehicle.”

PTSA says the SunRunner has given more than one million rides earlier in September.

An additional stop will be made in the coming months to get people near the St. Pete Pier.