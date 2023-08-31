Visitors being asked not to sightsee at Sunset Beach

Treasure Island officials notified the public not to visit the area to sightsee as cleanup is in progress.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Residents and visitors who were hoping to visit Sunset Beach are going to have to wait a bit longer as crews and businesses clean up the beachfront following Hurricane Idalia.

Treasure Island officials issued a notice for the public to not sightsee around the area neighborhood as the cleanup to get the island back to normal is in progress.

Sunset Beach was the hardest hit area of the island from Idalia, city officials said.

Currently, all beach parking lots on Sunset Beach are closed and the Treasure Island Police Department will be stopping people to ask why they are in the area and if you have no business there, TIPD will ask you to leave, authorities said.

Officials said Caddy's and Ta'Kiki will be open.

"The residents need some time and they need some space to recover," Police Chief John Barkley said.

Sunset Beach two months ago.

And Sunset Beach today.



The erosion here is severe. That wall of sand is completely wiped out-- much of it in the inland roads. Crews are working now to remove it. @10TampaBay @PinellasGov @PinellasEM pic.twitter.com/v8aOVtPJDe — Malique Rankin (@MaliqueRankin) August 31, 2023

Hurricane Idalia tore into Florida at the speed of a fast-moving train Wednesday, splitting trees in half, ripping roofs off hotels and turning small cars into boats before sweeping into Georgia and South Carolina as a still-powerful storm that flooded roadways and sent residents running for higher ground.