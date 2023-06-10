Sunset Beach remains closed as dune restoration project continues

Phase Two is set to start the week of Oct. 16 and will be focused on planting dune vegetation which will outline access paths from each property.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Leaders with Treasure Island are reminding people that Sunset Beach is still closed as dune restoration is ongoing after Hurricane Idalia hit Florida more than a month ago.

With seeing significant progress over at Sunset Beach, Phase One of the dune restoration project is close to finishing.

While final grading is happening, city leaders explain the contractor might have to traverse large sections of the beach at any given time. This would make it not safe for beachgoers to enter.

"We ask that folks please stay off the beaches at this time and off of the new dune to minimize any disturbance to them," city leaders wrote in a release.

We are nearing completion of Phase I of the Sunset Beach Dune Restoration Project. Final grading is taking place currently. This may require the contractor to traverse large sections of the beach at any given time, making it unsafe for beachgoers to enter.

Phase Two is set to start the week of Oct. 16 and will be focused on planting dune vegetation which will outline access paths from each property.

Visitors are asked to leave stakes being used to mark the planting area alone. The contractor will be watering vegetation so residents are asked to not give additional water to the plants.

"We thank everyone for their help and understanding through this process, and we are grateful for the beautiful new dune system," city leaders said in the release.

Several beaches between Clearwater and Pass-a-Grille will receive dune restoration in the coming months.

To follow along with the project's updates, click here.

The overall project is estimated to cost $25 million to $30 million. About $6 million of that is for Sunset Beach. The project is being funded by Tourist Development Tax dollars. Pinellas County is seeking reimbursement and/or a cost-share with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.