4 mariners rescued from overturned boat near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A late-night outing ended with the rescue of four mariners who were seen clinging onto the overturned hull of their boat, the Coast Guard said.

The agency sent a rescue boat before 10:45 p.m. Friday after Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders got a report of two red flares coming from a vessel. Moments later, Manatee County reported a 911 call.

Rescuers were told a vessel was taking on water near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office helicopter spotted the men holding onto the boat, which helped to guide the Coast Guard crew to pluck them out of the water. They were taken to Harborage Marina, where medics waited to check on them.

"It was a great multi-agency response and was well executed," Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Alex Dominicci said in a prepared statement.

The four mariners were not hurt.