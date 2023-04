As of now, there's no information of what caused the fire and of any injuries.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For anyone planning to drive over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge into Manatee County, there are lanes blocked off after a vehicle caught on fire.

Video from the Florida Department of Transportation shows at least one lane reopened to allow traffic through as law enforcement is on the scene.

