No details have been made about injuries or what caused the crash.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash involving a Sunstar ambulance has shut down a portion of 5th Avenue in St. Petersburg near the intersection with 34th Street North.

It happened Thursday just before 11 a.m.

Details about what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt have not been made available.

Drivers are asked to look for alternate routes as police investigate the crash.