Suspected drunk driver nearly hits the water in Clearwater

The SUV was seen dangling behind Pier House 60.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — This was a little too close for comfort.

The Clearwater Police Department says it's investigating what led up to a crash around 3 p.m. Monday that left an SUV dangling just over the water's edge behind Pier House 60 on Coronado Drive.

Alcohol might have played a role, the department tweeted.

"Officers are conducting a drunken driving investigation this afternoon after the driver of this vehicle found a very unusual parking spot behind Pier House 60 on Coronado Drive," the tweet reads.

The department told 10 Tampa Bay there are no injuries reported. More information may be available later Monday.