ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— St. Petersburg police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a building Thursday morning.

The SUV slammed into the Midtown Supermarket near the corner of 18th Avenue S and 19th Street S. The driver, Charles Reed, was taken into custody, police said.

Police said Reed was seen getting out of the vehicle and leaving the scene.

Officers said the vehicle that crashed into the supermarket was also the vehicle they saw leave an area where there were reports of shots fired.

Reed faces numerous charges, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.