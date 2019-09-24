CLEARWATER, Fla. — Largo Fire Rescue is investigating a crash involving an SUV and a PSTA bus.

The SUV rear-ended the bus at Roosevelt Boulevard and Dodge Street in Clearwater, according to Bill Scott with Largo Fire Rescue.

Nine people refused treatment while seven others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Scott said. The seven people taken to the hospital were on the bus.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the bus was stopped in the outside lane of State Road 686 (Roosevelt Boulevard) letting people on board. Troopers said the SUV was traveling eastbound on Roosevelt and "failed to observe" the bus was stopped.

Troopers say that's when the SUV hit the back of the bus. The eastbound, center and outside lanes of Roosevelt were closed in this area until 9:03 a.m. Tuesday.

