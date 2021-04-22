Police: Man arrested after 12-hour SWAT standoff at Pinellas Park hotel

Police say the man barricaded inside the hotel room after driving away from a scene where he attacked an officer

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Breaking update: After a 12-hour standoff, authorities say they have arrested the man who barricaded himself in a hotel room at the Comfort Inn on Ulmerton Road in Pinellas Park.

Authorities added the man will be facing several charges.

Original story:

The Pinellas Park Police Department says a SWAT team is trying to get a man out of a room at the Comfort Inn on Ulmerton Road.

Investigators say the ongoing situation has Ulmerton Road between Roosevelt and 49th shut down.

Police say it started around 8 p.m. Wednesday when an officer noticed a truck in the Sam's Club parking lot that had a stolen tag.

Investigators say a man approached the truck and claimed it was his. As he began loading groceries into the truck, officers say he jumped into the truck and tried to flee the scene.

The officer immediately gave orders for him to stop and ended up being trapped in the passenger's side door of the truck as the man drove off with the officer inside, according to Pinellas Park Police Captain Adam Geissenberger.

Investigators say the officer deployed his Taser twice while the man continued to attack the officer.

Geissenberger said the officer was"fighting for his life" when he was ejected from the truck. The officer had cuts and bruises but didn't need to to the hospital Geissenberger said.

Geissenberger said law enforcement continued to chase the driver until things got too dangerous.

Investigators say they later found the truck at the Comfort Inn where the man was barricaded inside a room. SWAT was called to help at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man is wanted out of Pasco and Hillsborough counties for violent crimes against women and law enforcement officers.

The investigation forced the entire first floor to be evacuated, Geissenberger said.

