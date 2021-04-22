x
Pinellas County

SWAT working to get man out of hotel room after confrontation with officer

Police say the man barricaded inside the hotel room drove away from a scene with an officer inside his car.
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department says a SWAT team is trying to get a man out of a room at the Comfort Inn on Ulmerton Road. 

Police say it started around 8 p.m. Wednesday when an officer tried to detain a man they say was in a car with a stolen tag at the Sam's Club parking lot...

The man got physical with the officer and drove off with the officer still inside the car, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department. The officer has minor injuries, according to investigators. 

The driver then stopped at the Comfort Inn and barricaded himself inside a room, according to investigators. Officers say he's there are no hostages. 

The man is wanted in Pasco and Hillsborough counties for violent crimes, and theft according to officers.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

 

