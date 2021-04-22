SWAT working to get man out of hotel room after confrontation with officer

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department says a SWAT team is trying to get a man out of a room at the Comfort Inn on Ulmerton Road.
Police say it started around 8 p.m. Wednesday when an officer tried to detain a man they say was in a car with a stolen tag at the Sam's Club parking lot...
The man got physical with the officer and drove off with the officer still inside the car, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department. The officer has minor injuries, according to investigators.
The driver then stopped at the Comfort Inn and barricaded himself inside a room, according to investigators. Officers say he's there are no hostages.
The man is wanted in Pasco and Hillsborough counties for violent crimes, and theft according to officers.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'A turning point in history': Nation reacts after Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict
- How long will Derek Chauvin go to prison for George Floyd's murder?
- What happens next for the other officers charged in George Floyd's death?
- 'We are able to breathe again' | George Floyd's family reacts to Chauvin verdict, calls for police reform
- Broward County Schools superintendent charged with felony perjury
- Here's how to watch NASA, SpaceX's Crew-2 launch
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter