ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nearly the entire Tampa Bay area is on a flood watch for the rest of the week. With highly saturated grounds and an increased risk for flooding, the St. Petersburg Water Resources department is on high alert.

The team sets up "rain stations" that can divert sewage from heavily used pipes to lesser used routes when storms are clogging the system.

Even so, problems are still popping up. At this point, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has been alerted that nearly 400,000 gallons of sewage have been spilled this year in Tampa Bay.

And, the number might actually be higher.

Those spills happen when pipes break or leak, when sewage caps are not secure, when too much sewage is simply running through the system and more.

The hope is to add more resources that can identify these potential vulnerabilities before they become problems.

Right now, the city uses a controlled camera to get into the sewage pipes. It is an intensive system that takes a long time, especially when you consider there are 888 miles of pipes to cover.

That's why Water Resources is turning to the St. Pete City Council for new robots. The robots, created by Redzone Robotics, can capture video in the pipes and travel great distances.

"They put a crossbar on the manhole, and they set it, and it goes from one manhole to another," said John Stanton of Water Resources. "It doesn't need an operator. They get roughly 7,500 to possibly 10,000 feet a day if all goes well."

The city council will vote Thursday on the $600,000 contract for these robots. If approved, the robots could be in the sewers by October.

