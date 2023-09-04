Some Tampa Bay beaches still dealing with damage from Hurricane Idalia

Several Pinellas County beaches had access points closed due to erosion from Hurricane Idalia.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — This Labor Day, some Pinellas County beaches look different in the wake of damage from Hurricane Idalia.

On Pass-a-Grille Beach, the south end was closed due to erosion from the hurricane. People still brought their umbrellas and towels to other access points further north.

"It’s been fantastic. The weather is beautiful. I’m hanging out with my friends and family," Julian Vasquez, who spent the day at Pass-a-Grille, said.

There was no shortage of people on Pass-a-Grille Beach, but there was a shortage of sand in some areas.

Several beach access points remained closed on Labor Day. Sand was displaced during the hurricane, leaving wooden walkways without support underneath. FHP troopers and Pinellas County deputies spent the holiday making sure no one walked on the north end of the beach. Parking in the area was also roped off.

Further north in the Treasure Island area, more beach access paths remain shut down because sand was displaced in that area too.

Crews are working to fix that, but in the meantime, multiple beach access points and public parking lots are caution taped off.

Those visiting Treasure Island said this Labor Day looked different from their past vacations.

"I can tell it’s been impacted by the hurricane, but everyone did a great job cleaning up," one man visiting from Illinois, Steve Porter, said.

Other Pinellas County beaches, including Clearwater Beach, are also seeing improvements. The Department of Health in Pinellas County lifted the no-swim advisory. Manatee County is doing the same for all public beaches.