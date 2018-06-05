ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The co-host of a popular Tampa morning radio show was arrested Saturday after allegedly hitting her boyfriend, St. Petersburg police said

According to an affidavit, Sandra Carmin Herrst, 27, of Plant City was staying with her boyfriend at the Cordova Inn, 253 2nd Ave. N., when she hit him, cutting his right lip.

Herrst, who co-hosts "The Mike Calta Show" on 102.5 FM The Bone, was charged with domestic violence.

She was released on her own recognizance, according to jail records.

