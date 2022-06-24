Tampa Bay reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Protests and celebrations popped up throughout the area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay area locals showed up in both protest and celebration Friday following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the court ruled, in a 6-3 decision, to back Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban. It is now up to state lawmakers to decide what abortion restrictions and bans will exist in their states.

In Florida, a 15-week abortion ban will take effect in July. However, some expect Florida to pass more restrictions after the ruling.

Pro- and anti-abortion demonstrators made their presence known across Tampa and St. Pete. People expressed both outrage and joy over the ruling.

At North Straub Park in St. Pete, both abortion-rights and anti-abortion activists gathered to react to the ruling. Representatives from Planned Parenthood and New Life Solutions were in attendance.

Abortion-rights activists expressed their concern for future Supreme Court rulings while anti-abortion activists expressed their relief at the decision.

