TAMPA, Fla. — A 15-year-old Middleton High School student faces charges after he posted a threat against his school on social media, according to Tampa police.
The written threat referred to "blowing up" the school and using an automatic weapon on students.
Law enforcement was made aware of the threat Thursday night and identified the teen.
Police said the teen at first denied any knowledge of the threat, but eventually admitted to posting the message after police spoke with his father.
The teen told officers he didn't mean it, but he now faces a charge of making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.
