Tarpon Springs annual Epiphany celebration won't be open to the public

The event has been modified for 2021, including doing away with the public procession and limiting the number of divers allowed.

Editor's note: The photo and video are from this year's celebration.

The 115th annual Epiphany celebration will happen in Tarpon Spring on Jan. 6, 2021. But, some major changes are coming to the event because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Namely, the celebration will be closed to the public. St. Nicholas Church says it will tell parishioners to stay at home and instead watch the event virtually. And, the church won't be advertising when the blessing of Spring Bayou or the Casting of the Cross will happen, so people won't be encouraged to come.

A maximum of 250 people will be allowed inside the church for the celebration and everyone inside will have to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Additionally, there won't be a procession to the blessing of the bayou and casting of the cross. Only 20 people, not including safety personnel, will be allowed on the dock area during that portion of the event. And, only divers who are 18-years-old will be allowed to participate.

Only two family members of each diver will be allowed to view the event in a separate viewing area.

Additional changes include the following:

Limited capacity in church

CDC guidelines of Social distancing and mask guidelines will be encouraged as recommended by Emergency Management officials.

There will be no procession

Parent viewing area will be limited from family members to only 2 family members from each diver

The amount of divers will be limited to 18 year old divers only

The dock will have only a limited number of personnel on it, once capacity is reach all others will be directed down the sidewalks along the bayou

There will be no Glendi Celebration after the casting of the cross

Craig park and the areas around the Bayou will be closed during the event to prevent the gathering of crowds and the possible spread of the pandemic

The only roads that will be closed during the event will be South Spring Bayou from Library Lane to Banana St. for Media trucks and safety personnel

The Clergy and divers will walk to Spring Bayou at an undisclosed time and will use sidewalks with Police Officers present to allow safe crossing of Pinellas Ave. and Spring Blvd.