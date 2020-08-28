Two construction workers airlifted to hospital after falling off roof of 2-story building

Fire rescue crews said they fell about 25 to 30 feet.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Two construction workers were flown to the hospital after they fell while working on a roof truss.

Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue said the two workers had to be extricated off the two-story building using a ladder truck. Fire rescue crews said they fell about 25 to 30 feet.

Crews said the workers were airlifted to Bayonet Point Hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

