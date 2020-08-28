Two construction workers airlifted to hospital after falling off roof of 2-story building

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Two construction workers were flown to the hospital after they fell while working on a roof truss.
Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue said the two workers had to be extricated off the two-story building using a ladder truck. Fire rescue crews said they fell about 25 to 30 feet.
Crews said the workers were airlifted to Bayonet Point Hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Hillsborough County Schools to have emergency meeting after Florida's largest teacher's union dealt victory in reopening case
- VERIFY: Fact-checking the final night of the Republican National Convention
- Deputies: Florida man arrested for robbery while out on bond
- Man serving life for murder cleared after 37 years thanks to DNA
- Archaeologists search for more graves at old Pinellas County school
- Lightning, Bruins Game 4 postponed in support of social justice
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter