TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A person was found dead inside a burning condo Friday night in Tarpon Springs.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department said crews responded to 300 S. Florida Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a fire.

When they got there, crews found a condo on fire.

Firefighters got into the home and that is when they found a person dead inside.

Investigators are working to identify the person found dead.

Investigators from the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office are also assisting with this incident.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter