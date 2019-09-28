TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A person was found dead inside a burning condo Friday night in Tarpon Springs.
The Tarpon Springs Police Department said crews responded to 300 S. Florida Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a fire.
When they got there, crews found a condo on fire.
Firefighters got into the home and that is when they found a person dead inside.
Investigators are working to identify the person found dead.
Investigators from the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office are also assisting with this incident.
