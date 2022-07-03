Tarpon Springs police investigate after body found in woods

Police say "it appears as if the person had overdosed."

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs police say they're working to find out what happened to a man found dead in the woods Saturday afternoon.

The body was found around 1:45 p.m. just off the Pinellas Trail between the area of Meres Boulevard and Curlew Road, according to a release from the department.

Police say "it appears as if the person had overdosed."

The investigation is ongoing. It doesn't appear there are any signs of foul play, officers say.

Tarpon Springs Police worked with the Pinellas County Medical Examiners Office and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Forensics unit to process the scene.

If you or a loved one is battling a substance use disorder, below is a list of Tampa Bay area resources.

Get help now:

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay Hotline: 211 or 813-964-1964

Florida Suicide and Crisis Hotline: 813-234-1234

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1)

Treatment in Hillsborough County:

ACTS - Adolescents & Adults (Residential and Outpatient): 813-246-4899

COVE - Adolescents & Adults (Residential and Outpatient): 813-384-4000 or 1-855-322-2600 (after hours)

Gracepoint Wellness (Mental Health Care) Youth & Adults: 813-272-2244

Gracepoint Central Receiving Facility Adult SAMH: 813-272-2958

North Tampa Behavioral Health Hospital: 877-297-2192

Oasis at Tampa Community Hospital: 866-933-3869

Phoenix House: 1-844-851-9330

Riverside Recovery of Tampa: 1-800-871-5440

Tampa Crossroads: 813-238-8557

Turning Point of Tampa (Adults only): 1-800-397-3006

Resources for recovery and support:

Al-Anon and Alateen (Friends and families of problem drinkers): 813-881-9372

Alcoholics Anonymous: 813-933-9123 (Online meeting list for AA/NA at meetings.intherooms.com

Footprints Beachside Recovery Center: 727-954-3908

Narcotics Anonymous: 813-879-HELP (4357)

Nar-Anon: 800-477-6291

SAMHSA Hotline (referrals to local treatment, support groups, and CBOs): 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or 1-800-487-4889

Resources for grief support: