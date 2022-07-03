Tarpon Springs police investigate after body found in woods

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs police say they're working to find out what happened to a man found dead in the woods Saturday afternoon.
The body was found around 1:45 p.m. just off the Pinellas Trail between the area of Meres Boulevard and Curlew Road, according to a release from the department.
Police say "it appears as if the person had overdosed."
The investigation is ongoing. It doesn't appear there are any signs of foul play, officers say.
Tarpon Springs Police worked with the Pinellas County Medical Examiners Office and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Forensics unit to process the scene.
