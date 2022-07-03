x
Pinellas County

Tarpon Springs police investigate after body found in woods

Police say "it appears as if the person had overdosed."
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs police say they're working to find out what happened to a man found dead in the woods Saturday afternoon.

The body was found around 1:45 p.m. just off the Pinellas Trail between the area of Meres Boulevard and Curlew Road, according to a release from the department.

The investigation is ongoing. It doesn't appear there are any signs of foul play, officers say.

Tarpon Springs Police worked with the Pinellas County Medical Examiners Office and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Forensics unit to process the scene.

If you or a loved one is battling a substance use disorder, below is a list of Tampa Bay area resources.

Get help now: 

  • Crisis Center of Tampa Bay Hotline: 211 or 813-964-1964
  • Florida Suicide and Crisis Hotline: 813-234-1234
  • Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1)

Treatment in Hillsborough County: 

  • ACTS - Adolescents & Adults (Residential and Outpatient): 813-246-4899
  • COVE - Adolescents & Adults (Residential and Outpatient): 813-384-4000 or 1-855-322-2600 (after hours)
  • Gracepoint Wellness (Mental Health Care) Youth & Adults: 813-272-2244
  • Gracepoint Central Receiving Facility Adult SAMH: 813-272-2958
  • North Tampa Behavioral Health Hospital: 877-297-2192
  • Oasis at Tampa Community Hospital: 866-933-3869
  • Phoenix House: 1-844-851-9330
  • Riverside Recovery of Tampa: 1-800-871-5440
  • Tampa Crossroads: 813-238-8557
  • Turning Point of Tampa (Adults only): 1-800-397-3006

Resources for recovery and support:

  • Al-Anon and Alateen (Friends and families of problem drinkers): 813-881-9372
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 813-933-9123 (Online meeting list for AA/NA at meetings.intherooms.com
  • Footprints Beachside Recovery Center: 727-954-3908
  • Narcotics Anonymous: 813-879-HELP (4357)
  • Nar-Anon: 800-477-6291
  • SAMHSA Hotline (referrals to local treatment, support groups, and CBOs): 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or 1-800-487-4889

Resources for grief support: 

