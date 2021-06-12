Tarpon Springs High School set to perform in Macy's 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade

It won't be their first time performing in one of the nation's most popular parades.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — They've done it again! Tarpon Springs High School Outdoor Performance Ensemble has been selected to perform in the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

After reviewing over 100 applicants, Macy's Parade Band Committee chose the Tarpon Springs high school marching band to be one of nine participants in its 96th annual holiday tradition.

“The student leaders of Tarpon Springs Outdoor Performance Ensemble are among the finest musicians in the country, always striving to elevate and explore the boundaries of what is possible in the marching arts,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer.

“Only a small handful of programs achieve this level of excellence and Macy’s Band Selection Committee is honored to have Tarpon Springs join our ranks once again on Thanksgiving 2022," he added.

The band will be no stranger to the giant character floats and balloons as this will be their second time performing in the highly anticipated nationwide event.

In preparation for the school's special trip to New York, band members will spend the next 18 months planning and rehearsing their performance.

The ensemble, deemed to be among the finest musicians in the country, will also get a $10,000 boost from Macy's to kick off their fundraising efforts.

“We are incredibly humbled and honored to have been selected to represent our school, community and our great state of Florida in the 96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. We feel fortunate to have the opportunity to provide this once-in-a-lifetime stage for our Tarpon Springs student performers,” said Kevin Ford, Tarpon Springs High School Band Director. “We look forward to the honor of performing for the nation and celebrating the start of the holiday season Thanksgiving 2022!”

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has become a staple over the years as more than 5,000 employees and volunteers work to help bring the event to life. You'll be able to catch a glimpse of the Tarpon Springs High School Outdoor Performance Ensemble traversing the two-mile-long route on Nov. 24, 2022.