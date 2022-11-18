Tarpon Springs High School marching band to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Band director Kevin Ford says this is a trip that’s been in the works since 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — It’s a trip that’s been years in the making.

The Tarpon Springs High School marching band has already started packing up for the trip of a lifetime in New York City. This year, they’ll be performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“We’re just having a lot of fun putting it together, and getting in the holiday spirit,” said Sylvia Beach, a senior in the marching band. “We have a very supportive community, very supportive parents and staff, but overall, we just have a lot of fun together, we’re all friends.”

Not only will the students be performing in the parade, but they’ll also be getting tutored by some of the best in the biz.

“The dancers are working with some Broadway performers behind the scenes,” Beach said. “And we’re working with musicians.”

Band director Kevin Ford says this is a trip that’s been in the works since 2019.

“COVID hit, and it delayed everything,” he said. “So we actually knew we were selected for the parade, but we couldn’t make the announcement.”

Now, these students are counting down the days until they march in the parade…after snagging what most would consider the best spot.

“Right before Santa Claus,” said senior Brooklyn Ford. “So I’m really excited for that opportunity.”