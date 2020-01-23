TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — One person is dead after a house caught fire in Tarpon Springs.

Police said crews responded to the fire just after noon Thursday on E Locust Street.

The identity of the person has not yet been released.

Tarpon Springs police detectives and the Florida State Fire Marshal's office is investigating.

This is a developing story.

