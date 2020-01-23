TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — She’s 85-years-old, wearing black pants with a light blue sweater and purple jacket – and she’s missing.

Tarpon Springs police officers are searching Lorraine Creamer, who went missing around 3:45 Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, she was last seen at 501 S Walton Avenue.

Creamer is five feet four inches tall and 130 pounds, and officers say a medical condition causes her to be hunched over when she walks.

Anyone who knows where she might be should call the Tarpon Springs Police Department at 727-937-6151.

RELATED: Teen goes missing near school in Sarasota

RELATED: Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter