TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — She’s 85-years-old, wearing black pants with a light blue sweater and purple jacket – and she’s missing.
Tarpon Springs police officers are searching Lorraine Creamer, who went missing around 3:45 Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release, she was last seen at 501 S Walton Avenue.
Creamer is five feet four inches tall and 130 pounds, and officers say a medical condition causes her to be hunched over when she walks.
Anyone who knows where she might be should call the Tarpon Springs Police Department at 727-937-6151.
RELATED: Teen goes missing near school in Sarasota
RELATED: Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
What other people are reading right now:
- Detectives: Woman charged with human trafficking after forcing teen to take drugs, have sex for money
- New Florida State Fair foods: Peanut butter ramen burger, jalapeno ice cream, Oreo funnel cake sandwich
- President Trump aims to remove waterway protections, aiding developers
- Sasquatch? Washington DOT tweets photos of possible sighting
- Super Nintendo World is officially coming to Universal Orlando's new theme park
- Doomsday Clock moves closer than ever before to midnight
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter