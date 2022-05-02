6 people hospitalized following shooting in Tarpon Springs, police say

Investigators say they believe everyone involved in the shooting knew each other.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Six people are in the hospital following a shooting Sunday evening, Tarpon Springs police say.

Officers say their investigation started just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Safford Avenue and Boyer Street. The department says multiple people called about hearing gunshots in the area. However, when officers arrived, they say they didn't get much information from witnesses in the area.

Minutes later, police say they were informed multiple people were admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

When investigators arrived, they say they found six people in total who had all been shot and came to the hospital around the same time. According to police, all the people shot had been involved in the same shooting.

Police say the shooting happened as a result of an argument between the people involved. Everyone involved in the shooting knew each other, investigators say.