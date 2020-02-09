Police briefly put schools on alert after SWAT situation nearby

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Two Pinellas County Schools have resumed normal operations after temporarily being put on alert due to a police situation nearby.
Tarpon Springs High School and Sunset Hills Elementary School were briefly placed on lock-out/alternative drop-off procedures Wednesday morning. There was never a threat on either campus. But, both schools took precautions due to uncertainty in the area.
The Tarpon Springs Police Department said that uncertainty revolved around a disturbance at a home on Village Drive near Tarpon Drive. Officers were dispatched around 5 a.m. and say they found "an emotionally disturbed individual" who had been lighting small fires in a garage.
Investigators say the person then barricaded themself inside the home and refused to leave. Authorities say evidence in the garage suggested guns might be inside with the barricaded person.
SWAT officers responded and were able to talk the person out of the home. The individual was taken into protective custody around 7:45 a.m.
Nobody was hurt.
- Florida approved for $300 federal unemployment payments, but the money won’t last long
- Florida cuts ties with Quest Diagnostics after lab failed to report nearly 75K COVID-19 test results
- Organizer of Florida's Trump boat parades charged with felony
- Verizon looks to hire about 1,000 people for work from home job
- Tropical Storm Nana forecast to become a hurricane in Caribbean
- Depression strengthens to Tropical Storm Omar as it moves away from US
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter