Police briefly put schools on alert after SWAT situation nearby

There was no threat to either campus.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Two Pinellas County Schools have resumed normal operations after temporarily being put on alert due to a police situation nearby.

Tarpon Springs High School and Sunset Hills Elementary School were briefly placed on lock-out/alternative drop-off procedures Wednesday morning. There was never a threat on either campus. But, both schools took precautions due to uncertainty in the area.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department said that uncertainty revolved around a disturbance at a home on Village Drive near Tarpon Drive. Officers were dispatched around 5 a.m. and say they found "an emotionally disturbed individual" who had been lighting small fires in a garage.

Investigators say the person then barricaded themself inside the home and refused to leave. Authorities say evidence in the garage suggested guns might be inside with the barricaded person.

SWAT officers responded and were able to talk the person out of the home. The individual was taken into protective custody around 7:45 a.m.

Nobody was hurt.

What other people are reading right now:

