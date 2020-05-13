Man dies while teaching daughter how to park his truck: police

Tarpon Springs police said the girl's dad stood in front of the truck as she tried to back up, but the truck was in drive and she hit the gas.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A teenage girl learning how to properly park her dad's Ford F-150 accidentally hit the accelerator when it was in drive and hit him, Tarpon Springs police said.

The man later died from his injuries.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. at Anderson Park, located at 39699 U.S. Highway 19, according to a news release.

Police said the 15-year-old girl's father got out of the truck as she pulled into a parking space. He then stood in front as she was about to back up but with the truck still in drive, she unintentionally hit the accelerator, police said.

The truck went over the parking curb, into the man and then hit a tree.

He was taken to Advent Health of North Pinellas, where he was pronounced dead a couple of hours later.

An investigation is ongoing.

