TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. -- The Elfers Spur Trail and parts of the North Anclote Nature Park Train will close the week of Oct. 15 through Oct. 19.

Trails will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while Duke Energy does tower maintenance and repair work.

The Elfurs Spur Trail connects the popular Pinellas Trail to the North Anclote Nature Park by crossing over the Anclote River.

The city of Tarpon Springs said barricades and signs will be posted in the area to alert trail users of the closure.

